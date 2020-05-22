Pandemic Impact on Adolescents: The Conversation That Needs to be Done

Disasters and crises have had many less highlighted consequences on vulnerable sub-groups, including those often overlooked, such as adolescents and youth. The COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. While understandably the nation is engaged in fighting a pandemic of huge proportions, this relatively healthy and safe sub-population’s needs may not appear to warrant immediate attention. Nevertheless, as we look ahead to the post-lockdown period and beyond, the ways in which the pandemic may have affected our 365 million plus adolescents and youth, and their needs in the upcoming months and years, must be considered. After all, what happens to this generation affects not only their health and well-being in adolescence, but also their health and well-being as adults, and that of the next generation.

There is limited research on the situation and needs of adolescents in disasters and crises that can guide how we respond to concerns surrounding this group today as well. But, even during the lockdown, several organisations have initiated action for young people. Insights from some of these were reflected in a recent webinar hosted by the 10to19 Dasra Adolescent Collaborative.

Access to Education

High on the list of what needs to be addressed for young people is education. Girls attending the webinar passionately described their concerns about their education. While well-off urban schools have transitioned into online classrooms, these facilities are not available universally. Nor is this a simple transition to make. A recent state-representative survey of adolescents confirmed that only five percent live in a household that owns a computer. The same survey found that few adolescents aged 10-14 own a mobile phone (1-6 percent), 18 percent of unmarried girls aged 15-21 own a mobile phone and that it is far from universal even among boys aged 15-21 (64 percent).

While many other adolescents do have access, if needed, to a family member’s phone, it may not be possible for them to access these devices for prolonged durations. And, if there are two or more children at home, accessing the phone may prove near impossible.

Uninterrupted internet access is also uncertain. Anxieties about falling back on schooling and the consequences of this for their aspirations and futures are real fears. And disparities between the haves and the have-nots will widen. Even more disturbing, previous work has highlighted that in situations of disaster and crisis, there is an increase in school dropout. There is therefore a real fear that the longer schools remain closed, the greater are the chances that girls (and some boys) will drop out or be made to drop out when they reopen. Not being in school also means no midday meal, no weekly iron and folic acid supplementation, no sanitary napkin distribution, and no interaction with friends.

Child marriage and other forms of violence

Also widely observed in disaster and crisis situations is a spike in child marriage. This practice is undertaken not only because parental concerns about their daughters’ security increase in difficult times, but also because smaller dowries are demanded for younger girls, and marriage expenses can be minimised by marrying off all the daughters of the family together, in a single ceremony, irrespective of their age. This is another potentially disastrous fallout of the pandemic and could hurt the huge advances India has made over the last decade in reducing child marriage.

Domestic violence has spiraled since the lockdown, as has been observed the world over. India has many helplines devoted to addressing the needs of women who face or fear physical and sexual violence and controlling and threatening behaviour of their husbands. According to reports, girls have also suffered. For one, violence against them has likely accelerated, and second, they may be more closely exposed to witnessing violence—their fathers beating or abusing their mothers. These experiences result in helplessness, anxiety, and fear that can have a lifelong impact on their submission to violence in their adulthood. And while helplines are available, many girls and young women may not have sufficient privacy away from the perpetrator to reach helplines. This calls for more anonymous forms of communication, such as, messaging options, and more proactive monitoring by frontline workers making house-to-house visits.

Story continues