Who are Pandavas, Kauravas, asks Owaisi to Rajinikanth for calling PM Modi, HM Shah 'Krishna-Arjuna'

Criticising the move of the central government for abrogating Article 370, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "A Tamil Nadu actor (Rajinikanth) called Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Amit Shah 'Krishna and Arjuna' for abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Then who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation? Do you want another 'Mahabharata' in the country?" Earlier, actor-turned politician Rajnikanth in a book launch event applauded PM Modi and Amit Shah for abrogating Article 370 and called them 'Krishna and Arjun' duo.