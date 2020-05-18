Panchshil Foundation and Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla to Provide Hotel Accommodation to Medical Staff Handling COVID-19 Patients in Pune

PUNE, India, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla to provide hotel accommodation for doctors and nurses who are treating COVID-19 patients at Sassoon Hospital and Naidu Hospital in Pune.

These doctors and nurses will be put up at Hotel Lemon Tree Premier located near Pune Railway Station.

Commenting on this initiative, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, 'Our valiant Corona Warriors continue to work tirelessly and serve selflessly and are at the forefront of our battle against this deadly pandemic. As a token of our appreciation and deep gratitude, Panchshil Foundation and Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla have made arrangements for doctors and nurses from Sassoon Hospital and Naidu Hospital to stay over and get some much-needed rest and nutrition at the Lemon Tree Premier hotel. We salute the efforts of these dedicated soldiers.' The Panchshil Foundation has adopted a multi-pronged approach to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The Foundation has provided over 15,000 PPE kits to hospitals, Pune City Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation in the last few weeks, in partnership with Force Motors Ltd.

So far, the Foundation has provided more than 35,000 food hampers containing basic essential rations like rice, dal, cooking oil and eggs to daily wage earners who are left with no source of income.

In partnership with the Foundation, the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has conducted several educational programs to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken by vulnerable populations at the community level.

The Panchshil Foundation aims to foster a strong sense of community, belonging and ownership. The core belief is that better communities are built when people lead better lives. The Foundation's sphere of activities includes initiatives in the fields of education, health, art & culture, sports, infrastructure, safety & security and allied social initiatives.

