PanchPir shrine in Rajouri draws people of all faiths

A few kilometers away from Rajouri town on the Jammu-Poonch Highway is located the scared shrine of PanchPir. Accommodating the graves of five saint brothers and their sister, who had come here from Punjab, the shrine is thronged by hundreds of people every day. No matter which caste or community they belong to, devotees bow their head before the graves and offer their respects to the departed souls. After paying their obeisance to the saints, they even lit the lamp outside the shrine and relish the holy sacrament with immense love and devotion. With its eclectic emphasis on tolerance and peaceful coexistence, Sufism has been guiding the life of Kashmiris for nearly 700 years. Forming an integral part of people ethos for the last several centuries, even today the Sufi traditions play an important role in their lives and connote them with an understanding of the world in all its spiritual dimensions. The teachings of Sufi saints still reverberate in every nook and corner of the state and continue to inspire people to live with peace and harmony. And the same goes for these saints, who for their entire life worked for the welfare of humanity and preached oneness among people of all faiths. The Sufi tradition has entrenched itself at the center of cultural and spiritual life in India and Jammu and Kashmir serves as the richest reservoir of this tradition. Serving as a proof to it are the shrines of Sufi saints that can be located in almost every village of the region and have been propagating the message of spirituality and harmony for ages.