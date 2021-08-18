Panchayat polls in Bihar from September 24

ANI
·1-min read
Bihar State Government has given its nod to panchayat elections.
Bihar State Government has given its nod to panchayat elections.

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Bihar State Government has given its nod to long-awaited panchayat elections in the state.

The elections will be held in 11 phases and will begin from September 24, 2021, informed officials. The state election commission is scheduled to issue the notification for polls on August 24.

The Cabinet on Tuesday has also approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of state employees and also of pensioners along with a series of announcements. State workers will now get 28 per cent DA instead of 17 per cent, which will be in effect from July 1. The DA has been increased by 11 per cent.

Currently, Bihar has National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the ruling party, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comprising of primarily the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the legislative assembly. (ANI).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • U.S. Troops Fire in Air to Scatter Afghan Civilians at Kabul Airport

    Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday

  • U'khand CM Dhami congratulates Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Pawandeep Rajan for winning the 12th season of music reality show Indian Idol.

  • MP: Night safari launched in Indore's Ralamandal Sanctuary

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has started a night safari facility in the reserve area of Ralamandal Sanctuary in Indore in order to turn it into a major spot for wildlife tourism.

  • Woman held for stealing from people in guise of begging

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A woman who used to steal from people under the garb of begging has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Monday.

  • PM Modi to interact with contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games tomorrow

    New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am via video conferencing, according to an official statement.

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 284 to Rs 7,422 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Emirates Airline Suspends Flights to Kabul

    Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

  • Rare orchid species found in U'khand

    Dehradun, Aug 16 (PTI) A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

  • United Airlines Rerouting Some Flights to Avoid Afghanistan Airspace

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

  • AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

  • Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 11.6 to Rs 1,437 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

  • Man, woman attempt self-immolation outside Supreme Court in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court here on Monday by setting themselves on fire, police said.

  • Kulath Ki Dal | Wholesome and Toothsome Uttarakhand's Delicacy

    If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday's diet. Then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. The traditional food of Uttarakhand is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits help you curb all your health issues.

  • Lineman electrocuted in UP village

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here Monday, police said.

  • 'Even Post-Independence Savarkar Remained Politically Untouchable In India': Dr Vikram Sampath

    On India's 75th Independence Day, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam discusses VD Savarkar's contested legacy with his biographer Dr Vikram Sampath. This detailed conversation touches upon fake news, Hindutva, Savarkar's attitudes towards caste, his relationship with Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and his opinions on India's Muslims. Gautam and Sampath also discuss revisions in history and the issue of censorship in India.

  • India's July WPI inflation eases to 11.16% y/y - govt

    India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 11.16% in July from the previous month's 12.07%, helped by lower increases in the cost of fuel and food items, government data showed on Monday. Food prices rose 4.46% in July on the year compared to 6.66% in the previous month while prices of fuel items were up 26.02% year-on-year compared to 32.83% in June, the data showed. A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in July, since it stood at minus 0.25% in the corresponding month of 2020.

  • 4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

    Ramallah [Palestine], August 16 (ANI): At least four Palestinian suspects were killed in a gun battle with Israeli security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Monday morning, Time of Israel citing Palestinian media reported.

  • She The First | Karnam Malleswari: The Olympic Legend You Know, the Journey You Don't

    1970s. India. Women athletes were very rare and those who chose to pursue sports were ridiculed, rebuked, or rejected. But all that was about to change forever... A little girl born in a small village in Andhra Pradesh went on to quite literally 'lift' her nation onto a global pedestal. She was shunned by the local coach, demotivated by her near ones, and rejected by most... But from all the societal let downs, emerged a hero. This is Karnam Malleswari's story. She is the first Indian woman to w

  • MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held

    Indore, Aug 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday.

  • Brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore seized, 3 drug peddlers arrested by STF

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Odisha Police Monday seized brown sugar worth Rs 2.40 crore and arrested three persons in this connection in Balasore district, an officer said.