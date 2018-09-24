Panasonic to foray into flagship smartphone segment in India

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) After creating its space in the entry-level and mid-price segment, Panasonic is geared up to launch two Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled premium smartphones in the Indian market on October 4.

The flagship devices will hit the shelves next month as the festive season inches closer, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The devices sporting stainless steel body will have features like wireless charging and other top-of-the-line specifications.

The Japanese technology company's foray into the mid-price and premium segment comes on the heels of strengthening its distribution network that takes care of 80 per cent of its smartphone business in India.

In a recent interview with IANS, Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, had aspired to to be in the top 10 brands in India.

"Distribution is our core strength and currently 80 per cent of the business comes from our distribution channel network and 20 per cent from the online channel. Going forward, we believe online will grow up to 30 percent," Rana had anticipated.

To give users an enhanced user experience with AI, Panasonic recently launched smartphones equipped with "Arbo" - an in-house AI-based virtual assistant.

"With 'Arbo', we began positioning of intelligent phones and, because of this, we were able to spread our wings in the market very quickly," Rana said.

--IANS

rp/na/sed