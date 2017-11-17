Palmeiras secure 2018 Copa Libertadores place

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 17 (IANS) Palmeiras secured a place in next year's Copa Libertadores by thrashing Sport Recife 5-1 in Brazil's Serie A championship.

Deyverson on Thursday scored twice while Luan Garcia, Dudu and Keno were also on target as the hosts climbed to third in the 20-team standings with 60 points from 35 matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

Diego Souza struck a late consolation goal for Sport, who sunk deeper into the relegation zone and are now four points shy of safety with three matches remaining.

Flamengo's hopes of clinching a Libertadores berth were dented by a 0-1 loss at Coritiba, though the impact of the result was diminished by Botafogo's 1-2 home defeat to Atletico Goianiense.

Vasco da Gama, who are also vying for a Libertadores berth in an intriguing tussle between three of Rio's four biggest clubs, missed a chance to leapfrog their local rivals on Wednesday when they drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Mineiro.

Botafogo remain sixth -- the last Copa Libertadores place -- one point ahead of seventh-placed Flamengo, who are only above Vasco due to a superior goal difference.

In other matches on Thursday, Chapecoense beat Vitoria 2-1 and Bahia overcame Santos 3-1.

