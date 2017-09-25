Palmeiras eyeing Colombia winger Chara

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 25 (IANS) Reigning Brazilian Serie A football champions Palmeiras are preparing an offer to sign Junior Barranquilla's Colombia international winger Yimmi Chara, according to media reports.

Chara has been a standout performer for Junior this year, helping the Colombian outfit earn a quarter-final berth in the Copa Sudamericana against Brazil's Sport Recife, reports Xinhua news agency.

Palmeiras face competition for the 26-year-old's signature from a host of South American clubs, including Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo, according to news portal espn Brasil.

But Palmeiras hold the upper hand in negotiations given they are prepared to offer Chara's national teammate Miguel Borja as a makeweight in the deal, the portal said.

Borja has not scored in the past three months, managing just seven goals in 31 matches for Palmeiras since joining the club on a five-year deal from Atletico Nacional in February.

Chara has netted nine times in 11 matches this season for Junior in Colombia's top flight.

--IANS

