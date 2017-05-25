Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores knockout phase

Rio de Janeiro, May 25 (IANS) Reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras claimed top spot in Group E of the Copa Libertadores football tournament with a 3-1 victory over Argentina's Atletico Tucuman.

Colombia international defender Yerry Mina opened the scoring at Allianz Parque on Wednesday with a 15th-minute strike before Luis Rodriguez headed in an equaliser just after halftime, reports Xinhua news agency.

Willian then slotted in Palmeiras' second goal before Ze Roberto struck in second-half injury time as the Sao Paulo outfit secured their fourth win in six matches.

In the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, hosts Club Atlético Peñarol defeated Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann 2-0 despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Junior Arias and Ivan Villalba netted for the hosts in the first half before Guzman Pereira was shown a straight red card shortly after halftime for scything down Fernando Saucedo.

Despite the result, Jorge Wilstermann progressed to the knockout phase, finishing second in Group E with nine points, four points behind Palmeiras.

Atletico Tucuman and Penarol were eliminated from the tournament, though the former's third placing in the group gives them the right to play in the Copa Sudamerica -- the second tier continental football tournament in South America.

