Palghar Blast: Massive Explosion Reported at Bharat Chemicals, Several Injured Rushed to Thunga Hospital

Palghar, July 4: A massive explosion took place at a chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday night. According to a tweet by ANI, the blast took place at Bharat Chemicals in the Boisar Tarapur Industrial area of Palghar district. The intensity of the blast was too high. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Palghar: Explosion in Chemical Factory in Tarapur MIDC Injures Two Labourers.

As per details by ANI, as many as five workers got injured in an explosion at Bharat Chemicals at Boisar. Reports inform that several people were injured in the explosion. As soon as the incident was reported, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. The injured people were rushed to the nearby Thunga hospital. Fire brigade officials were engaged in rescue operations at the incident spot.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: An explosion took place at Bharat Chemicals in Plaghar's Boisar Tarapur Industrial area yesterday. Injured admitted to Thunga hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MNDIEFFFAq — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021



Earlier, a similar fire incident was reported from Palghar on June 17 when sparks from the welding work fell on the explosive meant for making firecrackers. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) then directed the Maharashtra government to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to workers injured in a blast inside a firecracker factory in Palghar district.