Palestinian Ambassador to Pak. didn't know about Hafiz Saaed's presence: Envoy to India

After Palestine called back its envoy to Pakistan for attending an event with global terrorist Hafiz Saeed's , Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija said that the former did not know Hafiz Saeed. He said that the envoy to Pakistan asked who Saeed was and he delivered his speech before Saeed's and left before his arrival. He added that the presence of a terrorist is not acceptable to Palestine as they support India in its fight against terrorism. The Palestine government had called back its ambassador to Pakistan after Government of India raised concerns over his presence at an event in Rawalpindi with United Nations declared terrorist and Mumbai 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed