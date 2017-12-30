Palestine 'regrets' presence of envoy to Pakistan at Hafiz Saeed event

Palestine has called back its ambassador to Pakistan after Government of India raised concerns over his presence at an event in Rawalpindi with United Nations declared terrorist and Mumbai 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador. Palestine also assured of taking appropriate action against the ambassador. Earlier, it conveyed that it highly values its relationship with India and stands together with war against terrorism, adding that it will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India.