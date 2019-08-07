Pak's step to downgrade diplomatic relations is just political reaction: Former High Commissioner to Pak

Former High Commissioner to Pakistan, TCA Raghavan believes that steps taken by Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend all bilateral trade are just to show their political constituencies that they are dealing with the matter. It is also a political and emotional reaction. While speaking to ANI, TCA Raghavan said, "Trade between India and Pakistan unfortunately has never been of a large volume. Steps they have taken are to show their political constituencies that they are dealing with the matter. In any case, not having diplomatic contacts is not a good development." Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.