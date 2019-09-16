Pak's only objective is to infiltrate terrorists in India: Defence Expert on 2050 ceasefire violations in 2019

Defence expert SP Sinha on September 16 shared his views on over 2050 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 2019 in which 21 Indians lost their lives. He said that Pakistan is totally obsessed with India and Jihad and infiltrating terrorists inside India is its only objective. He added that the Indian Army and security forces are capable enough to neutralise any infiltrator. Recently, Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the concerns of 'unprovoked ceasefire violation,' 'cross border infiltration' and 'targeting of Indian civilians.'