Pakistan's 'tryst with destiny' says Dawn on poll day

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) People in Pakistan on Wednesday woke up to words used by India's Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his iconic first independence day speech at the Indian Constituent Assembly, hours before the country went to polls.

Leading newspaper Dawn carried a headline: "Nation's tryst with destiny today", on its front page. The iconic lines were used by Nehru in his independence day speech in New Delhi towards midnight on August 14, 1947.

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially," Nehru had said.

Nearing the conclusion of the speech, he said: "There is no resting for any one of us till we redeem our pledge in full, till we make all the people of India what destiny intended them to be."

Millions of voters queued up to vote in the 11th general elections.

--IANS

