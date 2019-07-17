Pakistan's reply at ICJ unfortunate, 'abuse of process': Harish Salve

While addressing a press conference Kulbhushan Jadhav's lawyer Harish Salve shared his personal experience with Pakistan counterpart at International Court of Justice during the verdict. He said, "I have a degree of personal satisfaction that a lot of adjectives were used by Pakistan, even in replying at court I characterize them as unfortunate. I said it's my upbringing and India's tradition which stood in my way of replying to them in that language."