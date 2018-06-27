Pakistan's NSA Naseer Khan Janjua resigns

Islamabad, June 27 (IANS) Pakistans National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua resigned from his post on Wednesday.

A statement released by his office stated that his resignation "is to morally coincide and principally support the process of democracy upon completion of the tenure of the previous government", the Express Tribune reported.

Janjua's resignation was accepted by caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Nasser Janjua, a retired three-star rank general in Pakistan Army, had been serving as the National Security Adviser since October 2015 after he replaced Sartaj Aziz.

According to Dawn newspaper, Janjua resigned due to differences with the interim government.

He also worked on "Azm-i-Nau", a military preparedness exercise with particular focus on India. In December 2017, the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had tasked Janjua to present the national security policy.

