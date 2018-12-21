Pakistan's Khalistan agenda exposed

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lamented Pakistan for supporting U.S.-based pro-Khalistan organization "Sikhs for Justice". In a major turn of events, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has been desperately trying to propagate pro-khalistan sentiments across the globe, wrote to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to "politically support Referendum 2020 movement to liberate Punjab" so that Islamabad can avenge "1971 fall of Dhaka". This has been strongly criticized by Punjab Chief Minister who call it a nexus between Pakistan's secret agencies and Sikhs for Justice. Captain Amarinder Singh also reminded Pakistan of India's strength by advising them to reflect back on the losses Pak army had to suffer every time they tried to be mischievous with India. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is considered to be an ISI-agent by the international community and according to many experts, is baffled at the fact that Sikhs for Justice has managed zero traction despite pumping millions of dollars for their so-called movement. Its "Referendum 2020 campaign" that kicked off in London, instead of bringing popular support from Sikhs living abroad that they expected, made them a laughing stock at the international level and also exposed Pakistan's support to the terror outfits.