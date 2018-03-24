Pakistan's ISI indoctrinating, training Sikh youths, Indian government says

A recent report by the Indian Home Ministry submitted to a parliamentary panel revealed that Pakistan's rogue intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was recruiting Sikh youths settled in Europe, U.S. and Canada to carry out terror activities in India. Sikh youths were being "misguided and instigated against India with false and malicious propaganda", the report said.New Delhi accuses Islamabad of training and arming militants and helping them infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC), a de facto border dividing the disputed region of Kashmir, as a proxy to mount attacks on Indian soil. Pakistan denies those allegations. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part. Having faced several embarrassments at the hands of assertive Indian forces at the border, the incompetent and unscrupulous Pakistani army has now resorted to pressurizing terror commanders to push militants into the neighbor's territory. India also accuses ISI of working in cahoots with the religious hardliners in various countries of Europe to float a false propaganda against India. Its attempts to corner India at international fora have been repeatedly quashed. Punjab has an instrumental role in the growth story of India and is one of the most prosperous states of the country. Militancy in Punjab was at its peak in the 80s and was uprooted following strenuous efforts of the government and security forces. Islamabad has little sway over the ISI and army who decide the country's foreign policy. Pakistan, which stands on the cusp of being declared a terror state after appearing on the watchlist of the Terror Financing Action Force (TFAF), refuses to learn its lesson.