Pakistan's ISI is designer of terrorism and protects Jaish-e-Mohammed: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal slammed Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) as the designer of terrorism. He said, "ISI is the designer of terrorism and protects Jaish-e-Mohammed. Masood Azhar is under ISI's protection. JeM took responsibility for Pulwama attack. So when designer of terrorism is in Pakistan protecting terror attacks, we know who is responsible for all this. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted on the increasing pressure in India to take stringent actions against Pakistan on Tuesday in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.