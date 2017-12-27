Pakistan's handling of Kulbhushan's family union inhuman, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday described Pakistan's handling of Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family members as inhuman and it has hurt the sentiments of indians. He said so while interacting with 17 member faculty and students from Harvard, Stanford and MIT of the USA. During the 40-minute interaction, Naidu eloborated and responded to queries on India's strengths, opportunities and challenges besides its emergence as a global power. Naidu said India seeks peace in the region for the benefit of all the countries but some are adopting a different approach.