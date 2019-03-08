Pakistan's airspace to remain partially closed till Saturday

Islamabad, March 8 (IANS) Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday said that the country's airspace will remain partially closed for transit flights till Saturday.

The CAA said that all transit flights flying from the country's east to west part and vice versa will be diverted till 3.00 p.m. (local time) Saturday as the airspace will remain closed, Geo News reported.

The authority added that only specific airspace will be open for entry into and exit from the country.

Airports in the country's capital Islamabad, north Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces where flight operations were resumed earlier this week will continue to operate as per schedule, the CAA said.

The airspace was closed on February 27 due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

