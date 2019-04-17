Pakistanis themselves claimed the Balakot attack: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
While speaking to ANI, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the question 'why is international media not willing to believe India's explanation on Balakot' said, "Has there been any one government questioning us and therefore staying away from extending their support 'saying your claims are not verifiable?' In any case it is not we who claimed it; subsequently Pakistanis themselves claimed the Balakot attack."