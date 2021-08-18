



Pakistani woman TikToker assaulted by hundreds of men on I-Day

Hundreds of men groped and assaulted a woman in Pakistan on Saturday (August 14), celebrated as the country's Independence Day. The woman is a TikTok personality and was filming a video in Lahore when the incident took place. The attack has sparked outrage in Pakistan, with many demanding strict action against the accused. Local police have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

Incident: Incident took place near Minar-e-Pakistan monument

The incident took place in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park area near Minar-e-Pakistan, a decades-old national monument. The victim said that she, along with her six friends, was filming a video there when some 300 to 400 people attacked them. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Lorry Adda Police station based on a complaint by the woman, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

Details: 'They threw me in the air, tore my clothes'

The woman said the mob tossed her into the air and even tore her clothes. She added she and her friends tried to escape but in vain. "People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she reportedly said.

Allegations: Woman says her jewelry and phone were snatched

The woman further alleged that her gold jewelry, cash, and mobile phone were snatched by the mob. They also stole an identity card and Rs. 15,000 from one of her companions. TikTok, which has more than 39 million downloads in Pakistan, has been banned and restored several times there over accusations that the online platform promotes "obscenity."

Police's action: FIR filed for assault, theft, and rioting under Pakistani laws

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Lahore DIG (Operations) Sajid Kiywani has ordered "immediate action" against the accused.

Reactions: 'Should shame every Pakistani': People angry at abusers

The incident has triggered anger among people in Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, said the incident "should shame every Pakistani." Meanwhile, Aseefa B Zardari, the daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, tweeted, "We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand. #Pakistan is not safe. Not for our women. Not for our children."

