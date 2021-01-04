Pakistani woman living in India as village head, acquired Voters ID & Aadhar card illegally

The latest news coming in from Uttar Pradesh tells us that the State Police have booked a woman village head of Etah district. The village head was booked after she was found to be a Pakistani national. She took over the position of the village head and even acquired an Indian voter id.
The woman, who is a Pakistani nationalist, is living in India for three decades and even got her ration card via false information. A case has been registered and necessary actions are being taken.
Listen in to know what 'Bano' the Etah Village head and Pakistani nationalist has to say in her defence.

