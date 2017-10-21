Pakistani vs Sri Lanka: Unnamed Pakistani Player Approached by Bookie During Ongoing ODI Series

The player in fact is a part of the squad taking part in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

New Delhi: In news from Pakistani cricket, a player from the current national team was approached by a bookie. The player in fact is a part of the squad taking part in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to a report in the Dawn, the approach was made ahead of the third ODI on Wednesday earlier this week. The player has also reported the incident to the anti-corruption department of his national cricket board.

“A top player was approached by a bookie and the player instantly reported the matter to the PCB anti-corruption unit. The man has been known to the players and lives in the UAE,” a source told Wisden India, confirming that the player in question had followed the procedure of informing the PCB as soon as possible, as laid down in the players’ code.

Six Pakistan players were involved in a spot-fixing case in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

Of them, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been banned for five years. Mohammad Irfan was also fined and suspended for six months, while Mohammad Nawaz was banned for two months. The verdict on two other players – Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed – is still awaited. (With ANI inputs)