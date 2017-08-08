Pakistani toddler who underwent surgery in India succumbs to diarrhoea

Islamabad/New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) In a tragic turn, Pakistani toddler Rohaan, who underwent heart surgery at a Noida hospital in June after India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj intervened to get visas for him and his family, has died of diarrhoea.

The boy's father Kanwal Siddiq said in a tweet: "My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought & conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration."

In another tweet, tagged to Sushma Swaraj, he said: "@SushmaSwaraj life is fragile, despite all efforts Rohan passed away to a better place. thank you and people of india for all efforts. God Bless."

On July 19, Lahore-based couple Kanwal Siddiq and his wife Anam Siddiq at a press conference in New Delhi thanked India profusely for the successful operation of their little son, who was suffering from a congenital heart ailment.

They were in India for a month, and their son was operated upon at Jaypee hospital.

Before flying back, they had met Sushma Swaraj along with their son Rohaan. The Minister had tweeted her happiness at the successful heart surgery, saying- "Rohaan. We wish you good health and long life." and "Rohaan Keep smiling."

