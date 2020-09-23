Can Pakistani State’s Status Quo Change ‘Thanks To’ Nawaz Sharif?

In an unprecedented move, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has openly challenged an institution which has always been above censure in Pakistan – the Army. Sharif’s intention to take the bull by the horns became apparent when he addressed the multi-party conference (MPC) of the Opposition parties.

It rarely happens that a popular leader launches an attack on Pakistan’s military establishment.

Not surprisingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan has lambasted Nawaz for his explosive outbursts against the military, which has consistently backed his ‘inefficient’ regime. Arguing that “a fugitive sitting in London is maligning the state institutions,” Imran accused Nawaz of promoting India’s agenda of vilifying Pakistan’s institutions when the UN General Assembly is in session.

Branding any politician as being ‘hand-in-glove with India’ is the ultimate weapon in the hands of the establishment to muzzle their voice and discredit their demands.

The military’s arrogation of the responsibility for defending Pakistan’s founding ideology – the Two-Nation Theory – means that it has the sole authority to define what constitutes as a ‘threat’ to the nation.

The military believes that cozying up to India or doing anything which even remotely helps India is not only illegitimate but also an affront to the very ethos of Pakistan.

How Nawaz Sharif Became ‘Anti-Pakistan Army’

Imran’s senior Cabinet colleagues, in a press conference, also lashed out at Opposition leaders for bringing ‘disrepute’ to the military which enjoys a highly-privileged and powerful position in the country. It needs to be noted that Pakistan has experienced many military coups – in 1958, 1977 and 1999 – which have weakened its governing institutions, while adversely affecting the democratic and constitutional evolution of the country.

These authoritarian dynamics shape how Pakistani leaders perceive threats and select policies to attain their goals.

Nawaz has been prime minister three times since 1990. He was an early ally of the military – Gen Zia-ul Haq had appointed him as Punjab province’s finance minister in 1980 – who soon developed differences with the military. It was his tensions with Gen Pervez Musharraf which culminated in the 1999 coup, that led to his overthrow and subsequent exile from the country. And many farcical trials on corruption and money laundering charges led to his latest ouster in 2018, in which the military had used the judiciary to oust him; the bone of contention was his insistence that Musharraf must face a trial for high treason. Nawaz has since become defiant, not afraid to criticise the military.

Nawaz Sharif’s Corruption Charges Against Pak Army & Demand For Change In Pak’s Foreign Policy

In his public address via video conferencing, Nawaz condemned the military’s interference in Pakistani politics and its manipulation of State institutions. Declaring that his fight was not against Imran Khan but against those who had got the ‘selected’ regime installed in Islamabad through a manipulated mandate, Nawaz lamented that things have deteriorated to such an extent that the military is virtually a “State above the State.” He questioned the government’s inaction on the corruption of powerful military people such as Lt Gen Asim Bajwa (no connection with the Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa). Retired from the army, Asim Bajwa is currently heading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and there are serious charges against him for creating a vast business empire.

Clearly, the military’s interference is at once a geopolitical game and big business.

Although former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari; the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari; and the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also spoke in the rally, it was actually Nawaz who stole the show – and understandably so. Nawaz underlined the threats to the independent functioning of the judiciary and the media by the hybrid regime of Imran Khan and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Calling for a relook at Pakistan’s foreign policy, which he described as being ‘against’ Pakistan’s national interests, Nawaz came down heavily on Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, for attacking Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

