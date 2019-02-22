Pakistani politician urges India, Pakistan to go on path of peace

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a Member of Parliament from Pakistan visited Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. While speaking to ANI Ramesh Kumar said, "I thank Government of India for inviting us in Kumbh Mela. I congratulate them for conducting such a huge event which has been organised in a disciplined manner. From this holy place, I urge both, (the country India and Pakistan) to go on the path of peace and development. I hope that territory of both the state should not be used against each other."