Pakistani pacer Irfan eyeing Sri Lanka T20I series for comeback

Lahore, Sep 15 (IANS) Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, who completed the period of his six-month ban imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report approaches by bookies linked to spot-fixing, is now eyeing to make his comeback in the T20 International series against Sri Lanka next month.

"I am eyeing to be part of the Sri Lanka series where the last T20 match will be played in Lahore," the left-arm pacer was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper following the completion of his ban on Thursday.

The 7'1''-tall pacer was initially suspended for one year and fined $1,000 following the investigations into the spot-fixing allegations in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 35-year-old also had his central contract suspended for a period of six months.

However, he was told that his playing ban could get shortened to six months if he adheres to the suspension`s guidelines, which he has successfully managed, making him free to resume his career.

Expressing his disappointment at missing out on the ongoing Independence Cup involving Pakistan and the Faf du Plessis-led World XI side, Irfan said: "I was very unlucky to have the ban at a time when international cricket was returning home and was not able to be a part of the historic match."

"Being a cricketer knowing that you cannot play cricket hurts badly. When a player is banned for which he has worked hard all his life, it really hurts especially when you see your dream match happening in front of you.

"I always has a dream to play international match at my home ground in front of Pakistani fans and I am sad that when all this is happening I am not able to be part of the match," he added.

Commenting on the official announcement of the end of his ban, he said: "As every official of PCB is busy in the World XI series, I will be contacting them over phone and then they will give me time to meet and for the official letter after which I will be able to play cricket."

--IANS

