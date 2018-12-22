Pakistani national lodged in Indian jail to return home after 10 years

A Pakistani national lodged in a Bhopal jail for the past 10 years has been given the clean chit and is set to be released soon. Md Imran Warsi Qureshi who had come to India to visit his relatives in Kolkata, fell in love with a local woman and married her. He stayed on for four years without a visa before he was ratted out by an unknown source. After being apprehended in Bhopal with a fake PAN card and Ration card, he was accused of spying and terrorism. These charges were later dropped and he was slapped a jail term of 10 years. Warsi is set to return to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah Border on December 26. He praised Indians and the policemen for treating him with love throughout his stay here and his years of imprisonment. Warsi has two children from his wife in India. Speaking on his release, Md Imran Warsi Qureshi said, "Police treated me very well, just like a family. I found loving people here the same way there are loving people in Pakistan. I believe good people find good people everywhere."