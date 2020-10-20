Pakistani Money Heist Gets The World’s Twitter Rolling In Laughter

Over the weekend, a teaser for a Pakistani movie named “50 Crore” was shared on Twitter by Aijaz Aslam, one of the cast members and a popular television actor and model.

The teaser and the posters for the movie immediately caused a buzz on the social media platform.





Naveed Raza, another cast member, shared the full teaser.

https://www.facebook.com/naveedraxa/videos/10157455307900776

Pakistani Money Heist In Making

The movie ’50 Crore’ has already attracted the attention of the public and not in a positive way because of the fact that the concept and the posters share a striking resemblance to Money Heist, a famous Spanish television series.

Last year, La Casa de Papel, a Spanish TV series otherwise popularly known as “Money Heist” gained huge momentum and fan following in India. It was trending on Netflix for weeks and everybody was talking about it.

For those who don’t know, Money Heist is a Spanish crime/drama television series created by Álex Pina. It revolves around a group of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), who try to pull off the biggest heist in history, first in the Royal Mint of Spain, then another in the Bank of Spain.

Not just the mugshots, but the character names as they appear in the posters of the upcoming Pakistani movie was also inspired by Money Heist. Each character is named after a city in Pakistan.

The cast stars Aijaz Aslam as Rahimyar Khan, Omer Shahzad as Duska, Saboor Aly as Sahiwal, Naveed Raza as Lala Musa, Asad Siddiqui as Mirpurkhas, Faryal Mehmood as Chaman, Anoushay Abbasi as Bela, Noman Habib as Sheikupura, and Zhalay Sarhadi as Mianwali.

Faysal Qureshi will play the role of a chief, parallel to the professor, everybody is assuming.

Twitter’s Trolling

Users were quick to notice this uncanny resemblance and thus began a weekend full of trolls, suggestions, criticism, and memes.









Money heist Pakistan walay National Bank jayenge, 4 ghantay line me khare honge. — anastipu (@teepusahab) October 18, 2020





Aijaz Aslam looks good as Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/3MYgzu30Gd — Usman (@mindblabber) October 18, 2020





I bet money heist Pakistan's gonna have an unemployed IT graduate as the professor — Cristiano Rona-Daldo (@Guilty4Fries) October 18, 2020













Mom I want money heist mom: theres Money heist at home That money heist at home: pic.twitter.com/ukd0h5Z6LK — Ayennaa (@idkirls) October 18, 2020

