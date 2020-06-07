Pakistani Journalist Mehr Tarar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Indian Journalists Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Islamabad, June 7: Mehr Tarar, a well known Pakistan journalist, announced she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The journalist took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday to inform that she had contracted the COVID-19 infection. "Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19", Tarar tweeted on June 6. In March, Tarar was appointed as focal person for English print media to Minister Information Department, Punjab. The job profile include proper communication with senior journalists, columnists and anchors.

Also Read | 55-Year-Old Man Dies Due to COVID-19 in Odisha: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020

The COVID-19 tally in Pakistan mounted to 93,983 while the death toll rose to 1,935, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday. Despite the rising coronavirus infections, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected an option of imposing another lockdown in the country. Pakistan Faces Petrol Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Long Queues Seen at Fuel Stations in Karachi, Lahore; Here's Why.

Here's the tweet by Mehr Tarar:

Also Read | Pregnant Woman Dies In Ambulance After Being Turned Away by Eight Hospital in 13 Hours in Noida

Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) June 6, 2020

Indian Journalist Wish Mehr Tarar Speedy Recovery

Take care, Mehr ! — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) June 6, 2020

Take care of yourself Mehr.. — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) June 6, 2020

Pls tc of yourself. — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) June 6, 2020

According to Pakistan's Finance Ministry, an estimated 3 million people associated with industrial and services sectors in the country are expected to lose their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic. The data by the Ministry said that poverty level could rise to 33.5 per cent from the current 24.3 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.