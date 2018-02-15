Pakistani Hindu pilgrims request Indian government for visa extension

Pakistani Hindu pilgrims, who are on their visit to India, have requested the Central Government to extend their single-city visa to multi-city one as they want to immerse the mortal remains of their loved ones in the River Ganga. The pilgrims are currently staying in Amritsar. They have got a visa for five days for the city to visit the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh. The pilgrims have requested the Indian Government to extend their visa to make it a multi-city option for a couple of more days, so that they can immerse mortal remains of their relatives in the holy River Ganga.