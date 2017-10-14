Pakistani Fans Ask ICC to Ban International Cricket in India After Attack on Attack on Australian Team Bus

New Delhi, Oct 14: Pakistan has been declared the fourth most dangerous country in the world, but its cricket fans on Friday claimed that India is a terrorist country and not safe to host international games. Referring to the recent attack on the Australian cricket team bus after India lost a T20 match in Guwahati, some Pakistani […]

New Delhi, Oct 14: Pakistan has been declared the fourth most dangerous country in the world, but its cricket fans on Friday claimed that India is a terrorist country and not safe to host international games.

Referring to the recent attack on the Australian cricket team bus after India lost a T20 match in Guwahati, some Pakistani fans took to Twitter and asked ICC to ban international cricket in India.

Check out some of the tweets here:





Hindutva extremists attack Australian #Cricket team's bus with stones after #Australia beat #India.India is unsafe for international Cricket https://t.co/r0FdxIhVzW — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) October 10, 2017





You guys should also be blamed for this as your players and your board always back them up.. This is real Indian hospitality at its best.. — Hassan Ejaz (@HaxxanEjaz) October 12, 2017





Earlier on October 11, the Australian cricket team endured a security scare after the second T20 International against India when the team bus was damaged after stones were pelted on it. The incident took place on Tuesday night after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal had tweeted,”Really unfortunate incident after a great game aimed to tarnish Guwahati’s reputation as emerging sports hub. We strongly condemn it. Our deep apology. People of assam never endorse such behaviour.we will punish the guilty.”

A day after the incident took place, the Assam police caught two people. Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also reacted sharply, saying that security of visiting players is extremely important.

“Guwahati stone-throwing incident NOT reflective of our security measures. Aus team & FIFA are content w/those. India remains a graceful host,” Rathore posted on his twitter account. Senior Indian player Ravichandran Ashwin had also condemned the act, urging fans to show more responsibility. “The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let’s all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that,” Ashwin tweeted.