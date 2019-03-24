Pakistani base destroyed in Indian firing in J and K's Akhnoor sector

In retaliation to unprovoked ceasefire violations, the Indian Army on Saturday destroyed a Pakistan Army post opposite the Akhnoor sector on the Line of Control (LoC) where the video evidence shows the Pakistani flag flying upside down as a signal of emergency or extreme distress. Indian Army action in Akhnoor sector came in retaliation to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan. In last one month after the Pulwama attack, India has been retaliating heavily to Pakistani ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.