Pakistani agents like Pannun bringing disgrace to Sikh community:M S Bitta

Former politician and chairman of All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF), MS Bitta has come down heavily on legal advisor of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, alleging him for bringing disgrace to the Sikhs. US-based Pannun, who runs a pro-Khalistan campaign called 'Referendum 2020', is engaged in radicalising, funding and motivating gullible youths of Punjab into committing acts of arson and violence. He is alleged to be backed by Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Bitta accused Pannun of collecting funds at the behest of Islamabad and using it for spreading venom amongst the Sikh diaspora. He, however, said that all of their anti-India agenda had suffered a massive failure. In a reference to the waving of Khalistani flags during a match in the recently-concluded Cricket World Cup in the UK, Bitta said that those people who gathered no traction amongst the Sikh community were hungry for publicity. On being asked about Pakistan's agenda on Kartarpur corridor, Bitta said that Islamabad cannot indoctrinate loyal Sikhs of Punjab and no pure devout can be lured into its sinister designs. Pakistan-sponsored militancy in the late 1980s and early 1990s claimed hundreds of innocent lives in Punjab. However, extraordinary efforts of government and security forces succeeded in restoring peace in the state. Since then, it is on the path of development and has become one of the most prosperous states of India.