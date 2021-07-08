Pakistani Actors Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar & Others Pay Tributes to Dilip Kumar

A number of Pakistani actors, including Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas, paid tributes to legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Kumar passed away on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. Born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar, Kumar was a revered cinema personality across the subcontinent.

Adnan Siddiqui, who starred with Sridevi in Mom, tweeted, "Dilip sahib was an institution in himself. Legend would be an understatement. Thespians don’t die. They live on in their work #dilipkumar".

Sharing a note on Instagram Siddiqui wrote, "Anyone who has ever aspired to be an actor, considered Dilip Sahib as guru. I have grown up watching movies like Ram Aur Shyam, Mela, Mughal-e-Azam, Madhumati, Naya Daur. He essayed all his roles with aplomb, bringing new vitality in every performance. Ageing gracefully, he embraced Vidhata, Karma, Shakti, Mashaal with elan. Dilip sahib immortalised the tragic lover of Devdas with a style that will remain unparalleled forever. And as they say legends never die".

Saba Qamar, who starred in Hindi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, wrote that she was saddened by the passing of Dilip Kumar. "Saddened to learn about the passing of Dilip Kumar Saab. He was inspiration to actors all over the world. Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him we return. My deepest condolences to His family especially Saira Bano Sahiba", the actor tweeted.

Ali Zafar called Dilip a purist par excellence, who will continue to inspire generations to come.

Here are some more tributes:

Prayers Outside Kumar's Home in Pakistan

Fans and relatives in Pakistan's Peshawar offered a Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) to the late actor. A Fateha (prayer) was also offered to celebrate the legend.

Actor Dilip Kumar’s (Yousaf Khan) funeral in absentia offered at his birthplace in Muhalla Khudadad, Qissa Khwani, #Peshawar. Prayers held for him at various points in the city. pic.twitter.com/EDnHCu3jcd — Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 7, 2021

Mourning the loss of the icon Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, "“Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts (sic).”

“Apart from this, for my generation Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor (sic).” Imran Khan added.

In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Dilip Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' award. It is Pakistan's highest civilian award. The government has also declared Kumar's ancestral house a national heritage.

