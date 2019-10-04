Pakistan won't be able to hear India's aerial communication: IAF

IAF Chief Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Friday (October 04) that this time Pakistan would not be able to hear India's communication with pilots as they did earlier in case of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Air Marshal Bhadauria said, "We will have secure RT, it means that our pilots will be able to hear, they won't be able to hear." IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said Pakistan, in future, won't be able to hear India's aerial communications