Pakistan will waste time by raising Kashmir issue in UNGA: India
With Pakistan mulling to raise Kashmir issue in United Nations General Assembly in New York, India on Sunday pulled up the Islamabad and said it is wasting its time by raising an old issue. India's permanent representative to the United Nation Syed Akbaruddin said Pakistan is planning to raise Kashmir issue which has not been discussed in UNGA for around last 40 years. He further said that India's main issues are global and future centric unlike Pakistan's.