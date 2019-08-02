Pakistan wants to divide Sikhs, alleges Akali leader

A senior spokesperson of the Akali Dal has accused Pakistan of hatching conspiracies to create a rift between the Sikh community in both countries by floating religion-based narratives. Maheshinder Singh Grewal from the Akali Dal claimed that Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) that has failed in all of its nefarious anti-India designs now wants to create a rift between Sikhs of India and Sikhs of Pakistan. He, however, asserted that Sikhs loved their country more than anything else. Accusing Pakistan of working at the instructions of the ISI, Grewal added that its peace gestures were merely an eyewash and Islamabad had no Sikh-welfare in mind. A large of prominent Sikh personalities have spoken incoherence against Pakistan ever since its diabolic intentions of exploiting Kartarpur Corridor were exposed by Indian intelligence agencies. Ever since Pakistan-backed militancy was defeated in Punjab in the 1990s, Pakistan has consistently been making efforts to hamper peace in India. It has pumped in a huge amount of money to influence youths.