Pakistan vs World XI Live Score, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Blitz Lights Up Lahore

The series marks the return of international cricket to the country eight years after an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

Hello and welcome to India.com’s LIVE coverage of the first T20 international match between Pakistan and World XI. Pakistan will host a World XI in the first of a three-match T20 series for the Independence Cup at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday from 7:30 PM IST.

The series marks the return of international cricket to the country eight years after an attack on the Sri Lankan team bus. The series will be closely monitored by other cricket boards and if all goes well Pakistan expect to host Sri Lanka and West Indies this year. Calls for the return of international cricket in Pakistan picked up steam after the final of the domestic T20 Pakistan Super League was held in Lahore. The international World XI will be led by South African captain Faf du Plessis. Pakistan will be led by their ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

Get live streaming here

Pakistan is hopeful that after hosting World XI, major Test playing nations will travel to the country. As of now, Sri Lanka and Windies have agreed to play few matches in Pakistan during their upcoming bilateral series with the Green Shirts.

After the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, only Zimbabwe visited the country in 2015 for a short series. For the first time since 2009, ICC has sent an official to oversee cricket matches in Pakistan. The cricket’s governing body appointed Richie Richardson as the match referee for the series.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan.

World XI: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.