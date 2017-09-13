Pakistan vs World XI, Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch 2nd T20I 2017

New Delhi: Pakistan takes on World XI in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Hosts won the first T20I of the Independence Cup by 20 runs in a high scoring encounter. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side now will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Match Timing

The Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I will take place at 7:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7 PM.

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The live telecast of the match will be available on DSport in India. The official live streaming for global viewers will be available on cricketgateway.com.

Quick Preview

Having taken the lead, Pakistan will look to clinch the historic series against World XI. The home side dished out an impressive performance in all departments to outplay Fat du Plessis-led side.

On a batting friendly track, Pakistan posted 197/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Baber Azam scored his career-best 86 off just 52 balls to help his side post a huge total. Experienced Shoaib Malik also chipped in with a 20-ball 38.

Pakistan bowlers then complimented their batsmen and restricted World XI, which comprises of batting stalwarts like Hashim Amla, du Plessis, David Miller and Tamim Iqbal, to 177.

While Pakistan produced an all-round performance, World XI lacked an edge in the bowling department.

World number five T20I spinner Samuel Badree was not picked for the series opener. However, the leggie is expected to feature in tonight’s fixture. Pakistan is likely to field an unchanged side. However, World XI might tinker with the playing XI.