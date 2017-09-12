Pakistan vs World XI: From Faf du Plessis to Darren Sammy, a look at visitors' 15-man squad

International cricket returns to Pakistan on Tuesday, when the former T20 Champions take on a World XI side in Lahore. Ever since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, Pakistan has been isolated from cricket, with only Zimbabwe touring the country in 2015. So as the nation's wait for high-profile cricket in their homeland is about to end, Firstpost takes a look at the players that form the 15-man squad of the World XI.

>Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Named the captain of the World XI team, du Plessis has plenty of experience as South Africa's T20 skipper to fall back on. An energetic, inspiring leader, who recently has been handed the reins of the ODI team as well, du Plessis is expected to form the core of the team's middle order alongside country-mate David Miller, Paul Collingwood and George Bailey.

Du Plessis has taken part in 36 T20s for his country, scoring 1,129 runs at a strike rate of 132.97. He's played half of those matches in Asia, which would augur well for his side.

>Hashim Amla >(South Africa)

A prolific batsman for South Africa in Test and ODIs for a long time, it's only in the last two-three years that Amla has pushed his name as one of the world's best openers in cricket's shortest format. His most recent appearance in T20 cricket, albeit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab, where he scored two centuries, only prove how far he has come as a limited over batsman. Expected to open alongside Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, the World XI would be expecting Amla to provide a solid platform.

Amla has played in 38 T20s for South Africa, scoring 1,070 runs at a strike rate of 129.85.

>George Bailey >(Australia)

An Australian middle-order batsman, who not long ago was a pivotal part of the Aussie line-up in limited overs cricket, the ever-smiling Bailey could slot in at three-down for the World XI. Bailey might very well have to fight for a slot with Miller. Most recently seen playing for Hampshire, Bailey is adept at the dual roles of being an accumulator and an aggressor at the same time, having done that over the years for his IPL side Kings XI Punjab.

Bailey has played 29 T20Is, scoring 470 runs in them at a 140.71 strike rate.

>Paul Collingwood (England)

It would be interesting to see how this former England middle-order batsman handles the rigours of being involved in a high intensity international T20, considering it's been over six years since he last played an international game.

However, the former England captain has continued to play for County side Durham. Going by his 88-run knock in a T20 against Yorkshire on 4 August this year, Collingwood still remains a threat for the Pakistani side.

Collingwood has played 35 T20s for England, scoring 583 runs at a strike rate of 127.01.

>Ben Cutting >(Australia)

A useful all-rounder, Cutting is known for his powerful hitting down the order, along with his ability to inflict important breakthroughs with his medium-fast bowling. He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Although he has played just four T20s for the national side, Cutting has often showcased his talent in the IPL, most memorable of them all being in the 2016 final, in which he smashed 23 runs off Shane Watson in the last over of the innings.

Cutting will vie for a place in the XI with Thisara Perera and Darren Sammy for the all-rounder's spot.

>Grant Elliott (New Zealand)

The former New Zealand all-rounder, who used to play in the lower middle-order for his country, is expected to don the same role for the World XI side. The 38-year-old most recently played for Warwickshire in the NatWest T20 Blast, where he led his side to the final.

Elliott has played 16 T20s for New Zealand, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 105.36. He has also taken 14 wickets in these matches with his gentle medium pace.

>Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

The Bangladeshi opener has had a brilliant run in the past year or so, particularly in ODI cricket. Iqbal is finally fulfilling the promise that he showed as a flamboyant youngster in 2007 against India in the World Cup. He would, however, be looking to better his T20I record, which has seen him score 1,202 runs in 56 matches at 23.56 and a below-par strike rate of 115.13. His knowledge of Pakistan players, whom he played with in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), would surely come in handy for the team.

