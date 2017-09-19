Pakistan vs World XI: Despite euphoria around tour, nation not ready to host international cricket

Hosting a full-strength international side over one-and-a-half to two months for a proper bilateral series, let alone hosting an ICC event, would have the Pakistan security agencies creaking under pressure.

"Pakistaniyon, mubarakan, mubarakan, mubarakan (Pakistanis, congratulations, congratulations, congratulations)!" said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi after the completion of the T20I series against World XI in Pakistan. The home team prevailed pretty easily in the end, winning the decider by a comfortable 33-run margin. But this was no ordinary series, and the issue at hand was much bigger than who won and who lost.

If you discount a low-key limited-overs series against Zimbabwe " one of the weakest teams around " in 2015, international cricket was returning to Pakistan for the first time in nearly eight long years since that deadly attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

That attack by a dozen heavily armed terrorists left at least nine players and officials, including Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara, injured and at least six people dead. That incident drove international cricket away from Pakistan and a generation of Pakistani players were robbed of the chance of showcasing their wares in front of their passionate home fans. Pakistan had no option but to adopt the UAE as their 'home', but that really was substituting milk with milk powder. It approximated the real thing but was not the real thing.

Understandably, there was tremendous excitement in the air around the World XI tour among the Pakistani players, past and present, and every cricket fanatic of the country. The World XI players derived satisfaction at having set in motion a process with an eye on a larger target.

"I can assure all Pakistan cricket fans that we have missed playing in front of them. But I am confident that through this tour more cricket will come our way and we will (do) our best to win for the home fans," said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

"We have taken baby steps with this first initiative and we know that giant steps for international cricket in Pakistan will obviously follow after this historic ICC World XI visit," former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja noted. Another former skipper and the great Wasim Akram was even more emphatic. "Heading to the heart of the nation for what we anticipate to be an epic rebirth of our country's beloved sport- Cricket!" Akram tweeted.

"If we could be a part of history, with the greater purpose of helping the friends in Pakistan watch cricket again, it would be a wonderful thing," said the double-World T20-winning Darren Sammy. South African batting maestro Hashim Amla revealed he was "excited to be a part of something special", while former England skipper Paul Collingwood hoped the World XI tour was a "small stepping stone for future cricket in Pakistan".

What was different from the last time that efforts were made to cajole big international stars back to Pakistan was that the efforts saw relative success this time around. Faf du Plessis, Amla, Sammy, Samuel Badree, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel and Collingwood, among others travelled to the troubled nation with the World XI side. This was a massive step up from the time that most of the foreign stars, including the likes of Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen, Kieron Pollard, Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Badree and Shane Watson, backed out as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final this year was shifted to Lahore, some of them even turning down additional bonus payments between $10,000 and $50,000.

>However, was the World XI tour the return of international cricket in any real sense? The involvement of a smattering of big names of world cricket may have given the impression that it was, and choosing the same venue from where the flight of international cricket started gave the World XI tour a degree of credibility. But one can't ignore the fact that the World XI that played the T20I series on Pakistani soil wasn't exactly a galaxy of superstars.

There were no Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gayle, Ben Stokes, David Warner or AB de Villiers in their midst. The stakes would have been inestimably high and the pressure on the security agencies considerably more had those players been a part of the tour. Three T20s, which were no more than invitational/charity matches in the garb of international cricket, organised under an iron curtain seen during a national emergency is not the greatest of advertisement for the security situation in Pakistan. Have the PCB and Pakistan government been really able to convince the world that their land is completely safe for international cricket?

