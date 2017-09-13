Pakistan vs World XI: Ageless Shoaib Malik shines brightly again just when his team needs him most

Pakistan has the habit of of turning young, dynamic street cricketers into bonafide international players. Some like Shahid Afridi play for 20 years while some others like Mohammad Asif burn out in five years. A few others, like Shoaib Malik, make tremendous contributions over the years, yet rarely get their dues and remain underrated.

Malik has played international cricket for 18 years, two fewer than Afridi. Yet he is rarely spoken about in the same breath as Afridi, who is seen as a 'forever 18' wonder in world cricket.

When cricket returned to Pakistan with the World XI touring them for three T20s, Malik was not only the most experienced player in either squad but had played 67 matches more than every other player combined. He showcased his adaptability in the opening T20 with a superb 38 off 20 balls, walking in with Pakistan at 130/2 and remaining until the final over to take his side to a winning total.

Looking back, from playing tape-ball cricket in the streets, Malik's career took a giant leap when he started attending Imran Khan's coaching clinic in Sialkot. His rise as a cricketer continued when he was picked for the Under-15 World Cup in 1996, three years after joining Imran's clinic.

From there, Malik has rarely looked back. In the era of Inzamam-ul-Haqs, Yousuf Youhanas (later, Mohammad Yousufs), Afridis and Younis Khans, Malik carved out a name for himself with his bits-and-pieces contributions in every department of the game.

His flexibility and adaptability was crucial to his sustenance in the Pakistan team of the early 2000s that boasted a number of superstars. There were a plethora of other talents in the domestic circuit but none of them, save Malik, could fit anywhere in the team and play any role the management or captain wanted them to play. This is evident from a unique record he holds in One Day Internationals " batting in every position except No 11.

From being a batsman in his childhood days to being selected in the Under-15 squad for his bowling to his acrobatic fielding, Malik made sure his presence was felt in every aspect of the game. In 2007, following Inzamam's retirement, Malik was elevated to captaincy " a decision strongly advocated by Bob Woolmer and Imran. At 25, he was Pakistan's youngest captain but like most captains in the country, he came under heavy criticism two years after his appointment and stepped down from the post.

He went through a rather low period where there was shrewd criticism of his captaincy and team spirit. The coach and manager at the time described him as "a loner, aloof and involved in his own little world, which is okay, but not when the team required a fully committed captain. We do not see any meaningful communication between players and captain other than his five-minute talk during the team meeting."

In March 2010, he was banned for year after a tussle within the team but returned soon after the ban was overturned earlier than expected. However, failure to maintain good form saw him ousted yet again from the team. He remained away from the international team for a large part of 2014, playing just four T20 matches in the year.

>The step up to being an ageless wonder

Till that point of time in his career, Malik hadn't embraced greatness. But what followed in 2015 was a remarkable changeover. He returned to the ODI team and amassed runs at will, plundering 607 runs in 15 ODIs at an average of 67.44.

During the England series in 2015, Malik was in such outstanding form in the ODIs that manager, Inkithab Alam, requested he be retained for the Test series as well. He hadn't played Tests since 2010 when he was named in the Pakistan Test team to take on England. He returned to the fold with a bang, smashing a career best 245 at Abu Dhabi before finishing off with a 4/33 in the final Test " his career best Test figures. However, he retired from the format at the end of the series to concentrate on the shorter formats.

Despite criticism over his 'selfish' decision, the move proved to be immensely successful. Since 2015, Malik has been one of Pakistan's most dependable batsman in the limited-overs side. In ODIs, he has 1,275 runs in 36 matches since the start of 2015, at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate above 100.

