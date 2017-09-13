Pakistan vs World XI: Ageless Shoaib Malik shines brightly again just when his team needs him most

Pakistan has the habit of of turning young, dynamic street cricketers into bonafide international players. Some like Shahid Afridi play for 20 years while some others like Mohammad Asif burn out in five years. A few others, like Shoaib Malik, make tremendous contributions over the years, yet rarely get their dues and remain underrated.
Malik has played international cricket for 18 years, two fewer than Afridi. Yet he is rarely spoken about in the same breath as Afridi, who is seen as a 'forever 18' wonder in world cricket.
When cricket returned to Pakistan with the World XI touring them for three T20s, Malik was not only the most experienced player in either squad but had played 67 matches more than every other player combined. He showcased his adaptability in the opening T20 with a superb 38 off 20 balls, walking in with Pakistan at 130/2 and remaining until the final over to take his side to a winning total.
Looking back, from playing tape-ball cricket in the streets, Malik's career took a giant leap when he started attending Imran Khan's coaching clinic in Sialkot. His rise as a cricketer continued when he was picked for the Under-15 World Cup in 1996, three years after joining Imran's clinic.
From there, Malik has rarely looked back. In the era of Inzamam-ul-Haqs, Yousuf Youhanas (later, Mohammad Yousufs), Afridis and Younis Khans, Malik carved out a name for himself with his bits-and-pieces contributions in every department of the game.
His flexibility and adaptability was crucial to his sustenance in the Pakistan team of the early 2000s that boasted a number of superstars. There were a plethora of other talents in the domestic circuit but none of them, save Malik, could fit anywhere in the team and play any role the management or captain wanted them to play. This is evident from a unique record he holds in One Day Internationals " batting in every position except No 11.
From being a batsman in his childhood days to being selected in the Under-15 squad for his bowling to his acrobatic fielding, Malik made sure his presence was felt in every aspect of the game. In 2007, following Inzamam's retirement, Malik was elevated to captaincy " a decision strongly advocated by Bob Woolmer and Imran. At 25, he was Pakistan's youngest captain but like most captains in the country, he came under heavy criticism two years after his appointment and stepped down from the post.
He went through a rather low period where there was shrewd criticism of his captaincy and team spirit. The coach and manager at the time described him as "a loner, aloof and involved in his own little world, which is okay, but not when the team required a fully committed captain. We do not see any meaningful communication between players and captain other than his five-minute talk during the team meeting."
In March 2010, he was banned for year after a tussle within the team but returned soon after the ban was overturned earlier than expected. However, failure to maintain good form saw him ousted yet again from the team. He remained away from the international team for a large part of 2014, playing just four T20 matches in the year.
>The step up to being an ageless wonder
Till that point of time in his career, Malik hadn't embraced greatness. But what followed in 2015 was a remarkable changeover. He returned to the ODI team and amassed runs at will, plundering 607 runs in 15 ODIs at an average of 67.44.
During the England series in 2015, Malik was in such outstanding form in the ODIs that manager, Inkithab Alam, requested he be retained for the Test series as well. He hadn't played Tests since 2010 when he was named in the Pakistan Test team to take on England. He returned to the fold with a bang, smashing a career best 245 at Abu Dhabi before finishing off with a 4/33 in the final Test " his career best Test figures. However, he retired from the format at the end of the series to concentrate on the shorter formats.
Despite criticism over his 'selfish' decision, the move proved to be immensely successful. Since 2015, Malik has been one of Pakistan's most dependable batsman in the limited-overs side. In ODIs, he has 1,275 runs in 36 matches since the start of 2015, at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate above 100.
For a Pakistan team that struggled to find momentum in the middle of the innings in ODIs, Malik's batting turned out to be a huge blessing. He could occupy the crease for a long time, attack from the word go, build or rebuild an innings and finish off games if required. In short, Malik turned out to be Pakistan's go-to-man in the format.
>Even in T20s, which isn't really his forte, Malik has averaged 31.28, 52.85 and 38.33 from 2015-2017. He has even rolled his arm over more often than usual, especially when the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Afridi were unavailable.
In 2017, he went into the Champions Trophy as the most experienced player. It was his sixth successive Champions Trophy, a feat which only eight others have achieved in International cricket - Ricky Ponting (Australia), Rahul Dravid (India), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis (both South Africa), and Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara (all Sri Lanka).
"The Champions Trophy is one of the most important events for Pakistan in recent times for a number of reasons. As the ODI squad, we need to re-establish ourselves as one of the top ODI sides by putting up strong performances against all teams. This will help our global ranking and help us to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Strong performances are also important to boost the morale of our team and millions of well-wishers back home and around the world. In this perspective, I think I personally have a bigger role to play in the tournament than just performing with the bat and the ball. I need to help the younger guys to overcome their nerves and showcase the talent they possess to themselves and the world that'll be watching," Malik had said before the tournament.
He went on to play a mentor role to several youngsters in the Pakistan squad right through the tournament. It culminated in Pakistan beating India in the finals to secure the coveted trophy. Once again, Malik's contributions remained overshadowed, as Sarfraz Ahmed, the newly annointed skipper, stole the limelight. But Malik wouldn't have been worried. He is someone who has always focussed on the achievement of his goals rather than winning accolades.
Despite being nearly 36, Malik remains a languid presence in the field with stunning agility that belies his age. He is among the fastest runners in the Pakistan squad and his ability to milk singles in the middle overs against the spinners remain top-notch. Like his 'forever-changing' batting positions, Malik adapts his game according to the situation. He isn't a pleasant, flamboyant batsman but has a method that works quite well for him, especially on the sub-continent.
At this age, he is finally being recognised for his invaluable contributions to Pakistani cricket. His ultimate goal is to guide them to a World Cup win in England in 2019 and given his current form and seniority in the side, Malik could well play a pivotal role in Pakistan's quest.
