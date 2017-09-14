Pakistan vs World XI, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about catching the live coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and World XI, to be played on Friday.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera ensured World XI take the series to the decisive T20I on Friday as the Faf du Plessis-led side defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

While Hashim Amla smashed a delightful half century, Perera provided an excellent finish with a 19-ball 47.

Pakistan, which was restricted to 174-6, looked on top in the 14th over when it dismissed captain Faf du Plessis for 106-3.

But Perera took charge in the last five overs as he cut loose against Pakistan seamers Sohail Khan and Rumman Raees.

Still needing 33 runs off the last two overs, Perera and Amla took 20 off Sohail's 19th over that saw Shoaib Malik dropping the Sri Lankan left-hander's easy catch at long off.

Pakistan won the first match by 20 runs on Tuesday but struggled to contain World XI's strong batting line-up after its frontline fast bowler Hasan Ali was ruled out of Wednesday's game due to back strain.

And victory in the final T20I on Friday will help Sarfraz Ahmed's side take a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home.

>When will the third T20 between World XI and Pakistan be played?

The third T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played in Lahore on 15 September.

>What time will live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

>How can you watch the Pakistan vs World XI live?

The match will be broadcast live on DSPORT.

