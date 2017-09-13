Pakistan vs World XI, 2nd T20: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

A day after a brisk half-century by Babar Azam helped Pakistan to a 20-run victory over a World XI in the first T20I, the two teams will face off again at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the second T20I.

A near-capacity crowd of 25,000 was present to witness the hosts claim victory on Tuesday. A similar number of fans are expected to turn out at the stadium for the second T20, especially after their side's commanding performance where the seldom put a foot wrong.

If Azam stole the headlines with his 52-ball 86, a knock laced with 10 fours and two sixes, solid batting innings from Shoaib Malik (38 off 20 balls) and World XI's Darren Sammy (29 not out) and Hashim Amla (26) also stood out.

The home team's win will give the remaining two T20Is a competitive edge.

Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of the second T20I between Pakistan and World XI to be played in Lahore on Wednesday.

>When will the second T20I between World XI and Pakistan be played?

The second T20I between Pakistan and World XI will be played in Lahore on 13 September.

>What time will live coverage of the Pakistan vs World XI start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

>How can you watch the Pakistan vs World XI live?

All three matches will be broadcast live on DSPORT.

>Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on cricketgateway.com

