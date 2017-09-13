Pakistan vs World XI 2nd T20I, Independence Cup 2017, Preview: Confident Pakistan Aim to Clinch Series

Faf du Plessis-led World XI side will be eager to draw level and make things interesting in the series

New Delhi: International cricket finally made its return to Pakistan and the home side got off to a winning start. Led by Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan defeated World XI by 20 runs. After the impressive show in the opening T20I, the hosts will now be eying to clinch the three-match series.

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore proved to be a belter as batsmen enjoyed the night out. Babar Azam scored fluent 86 off 52 balls that set the tone for a big total. The pitch in the second T20I is expected to be a batting friendly as well. So another high scoring game is on cards.

Having adapted to the conditions in the first T20I, World XI will be looking to level-up their game. Windies spinner and World number five T20I bowler Samuel Badree, who warmed the bench in the last game, is likely to feature in the playing XI.

Chances are Badree will replace Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera who looked ordinary the last night. This is the only change expected in the visiting side.

Pakistan, on the other hand, looked impressive in front of the home crowd and ticked all the right boxes.

Hard-hitting opener, Fakhar Zaman failed to live up to the expectations but Pakistan had enough firepower to post a big total. After Babar and Ahmed Shehzad’s 122-run stand, it was Shoaib Malik’s onslaught that provided Pakistan impetus towards the end.

Bowlers took looked good except for Champions Trophy star Hasan Ali. The pacer was untidy and proved to be expensive, he will be eager to bounce back in this fixture.

Pakistan Celebrates International Revival With 20-run Win Over World XI More

Ahead of the first match, Sarfraz expressed wish to win all the three matches. As of now, his wish could be fulfilled if Pakistan continues to dish out similar performances.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis-led side will be eager to draw level and make things interesting in the series.

Squads:

World XI (From): Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Grant Elliott, Thisara Perera, Tim Paine(w), Ben Cutting, Darren Sammy, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood.

Pakistan (From): Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Yamin, Usman Khan.