Pakistan vs World XI 2017, Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch 1st T20I

New Delhi: After years of isolation, Pakistan take a step in reviving international cricket at home. They have organised a three-match Twenty20 series amid tight security against a star-studded World XI beginning on Tuesday.

Match Timing

The Pakistan vs World XI match will take place at 7:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7 PM. Get LIVE SCORE here

Live Broadcast/Streaming

The match will be telecast LIVE on DSPORT.

Quick Preview

World XI team led by Faf du Plessis will be headed to Lahore and play the first of the three T20 internationals on Tuesday. The second T20 international will be played next day on September 13 before wrapping up the series on September 15. Top international cricketers including George Bailey, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir and Ben. If the series goes well with respect to security, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also travel to Pakistan to play T20 internationals.

